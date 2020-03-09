x
Pilot airlifted after plane crash in Pulaski County

The pilot's condition is unknown, but they were alive after the crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ga. — One person was injured Thursday after a crop duster crashed in Pulaski County.

According to EMA Director Leslie Sewell, it happened near the intersection of Wallace Road and Blue Springs Road.

He says the crop duster clipped a tower and crashed into a nearby cotton field.

The pilot was airlifted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon to be treated. Their condition is unknown.

Sewell says the FAA is on-site investigating. 13WMAZ has reached out to the FAA for more information and this story will be updated as we learn more.

