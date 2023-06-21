Dublin pilot gets rare award from Federal Aviation Administration

The FAA says Cal Stephens is "pivotal in the industry."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DUBLIN, Ga. — A Dublin man is receiving a soaring honor from the The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Thursday,

The FAA says Cal Stephens is "pivotal in the industry." On Thursday night he will get a prestigious award.

Chase Kight says his mentor is always giving back.

“He cares more about what he can do for aviation than what aviation can do for him,” Kight said.

Kight nominated Stephens for the Wright Brothers Master Pilot award, recognizing fifty years in the air.

Stephens' career took off as a teenager, but for a farm boy it was an adjustment.

“It took me awhile to get used to it where my stomach would stay down in the morning,” Stephens said.

He opted for a 24-year career as a air traffic control specialist at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.



“I had to talk to controllers from time to time and I said 'hey that sounds like a good profession,'” Stephens said.

Knight says Stephens is a humble man.

“He doesn't want to see the recognition that he truly deserves,” Kight said.

But Stephens is glad to be recognized.

“Honored to have it but there is many pilots that have a lot more experience in the airplanes as I do,” Stephens said.

What he's not telling you is that he regularly flew angel flights on his days off from the airport and he mentored many young pilots getting off the ground just like Chase.

The young aviator says there is some stuff you just can't Google.

“There have been times before flights that I wasn't sure if it was safe I wasn't taught that," he said.