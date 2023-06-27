Man recovering after crashing plane into a Warner Robins backyard

According to the Federal Aviation Administration a single-engine Rans S-14 plane crashed around 10 a.m.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — It wasn't an ordinary bird that landed in a Warner Robins backyard on Sunday but it was a plane.

"That engine was just (rumbling) and I'm saying this guys going to hit my house," Dwight Miller said.

Miller's property wasn't hit by the plane but it landed in his next door neighbor's backyard.

"He went over and I lost site of him when he went over the house then I heard the sound of a crash. Boom!," Miller said.

Emergency crews rushed to save the pilot, Robert Edmisten, after the crash.

Edmisten talked to 13WMAZ Tuesday, but wouldn't go on camera. He says he has over 900 flying hours in that type of plane he was flying on Sunday.

The crash drove a rod into his leg and emergency crews had to airlift him to a hospital.

"Fire and rescue came. They had to cut him out but he was okay, he was talking," Miller said.

Miller says he rushed to help Edmisten and is grateful he's okay, He says it all could have ended very differently.

"I'm just glad the thing didn't explode into flames. I would have gotten my fire extinguisher but I don't think that would have done much," Miller said.

Edmisten thanks emergency services for helping him and the nearby homeowners for calling for help.

No one else was hurt during the crash and Edmisten was the only person on board the plane.