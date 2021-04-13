County EMA director Larry Brown identified the victim as 25-year-old Nicholas Frost, of Unadilla.

WILCOX COUNTY, Ga. — Royce Harvey was working on his farm around 9 a.m. Tuesday morning when the unexpected happened.

"A plane came to spray the mosquitoes because we have mosquito problems during the summer, but he was spraying and hit one of the big power lines and went down," Harvey said.

County EMA director Larry Brown identified the victim as 25-year-old Nicholas Frost of Unadilla.

He says Frost worked for for A&C Agriculture Aviation.

"It was tragic," Harvey said.

Frost was often in the area with his plane, spraying mosquitoes for Harvey and his neighbors.

"I've had dreams of planes crashing and stuff. I was hoping it would never come true, but this one did." Harvey said.

Brown says it looked like the plane struck some heavy duty power lines.

"The plane was flying fine, and he saw the power line and hit it last minute. The power lines and big towers are just something pilots need to keep an eye out for. I know they do, but accidents do happen, " Harvey said.