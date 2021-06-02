Pinellas Park PD officers mourn the loss of K-9 Luuk

Luuk had an 'unsurpassed' bond with his handler, police say.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — The Pinellas Park Police Department is mourning the death of one of its K-9s.

K-9 Luuk passed away Tuesday.

Luuk had been with the agency since October 2014 and formed a strong bond with Officer McCullough. They went through months of training together.

In a tribute, the department said Ofc. McCullough and K-9 Luuk became fixtures within the canine handers' community in Pinellas County.

"Ofc. McCullough's bond with 'Luuk' was unsurpassed and his loss will be felt at home, at the Pinellas Park Police Department, and throughout our wonderful community," the Pinellas Park Police Department wrote in a Facebook post. "Please join us in sending positive thoughts to Ofc. McCullough and his family."

Pinellas Park had operated a K-9 unit since 1982.