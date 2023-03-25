Pink Pancake breakfast hosted by Macon Fire Department kicks off on Saturday

The annual breakfast raises funds for the American Cancer Society.

MACON, Ga. — Batter up!

Folks took this phrase to heart at Luther Williams field on Saturday morning, where the Macon Fire department was dropping some fresh pink pancake batter on the griddle.

It was all part of the annual Cherry Blossom pink pancake breakfast, which happens both weekends of the festival.

The Macon Bibb Fire Department hosts the event, and it raises money for the American Cancer society.

Despite the rainy weather, close to 700 people showed up to grab a bite to eat.

The all you can eat famous flapjacks were served alongside fresh bacon, sausage, and orange juice.

The Fire Department and Sheriff's Office also had some entertainment planned for everyone - they played a game of softball!