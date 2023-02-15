Pink Poodle Parade at the 567 Center for Renewal previews the Cherry Blossom Festival

Many of the poodles feature scenes honoring Macon's music, history, popular locations, and - of course - lots of pink cherry blossoms.

MACON, Ga. — Cherry Blossom season is right around the corner!

A show at the 567 Center for Renewal features some new works that will get you to think pink before the big celebration.

The Pink Poodle Parade includes over 20 local artists who have all created works of art on poodle frames for the show. It is led by the Think Pink Committee, who get all the artists together for the exhibition.

"This year we've gotten so many comments on how far the artists have come who've re-submitted and re-submitted after years and even some of the new ones that we haven't see before have just blown us away," Fine Art Director at the 567 Center Jamie Adams said.

Many of the poodles feature scenes honoring Macon's music, history, popular locations and of course lots of pink cherry blossoms.

Some poodles even have 3D elements as well as traditional paintings to make each creation unique.

"This year I'm really impressed with how much of Macon is on there, whether its through words or callings to the past or buildings and arts events or places that are shown on the poodle through paint," Adams said.

You can even take your favorite poodle home with you for $130 each.

Adams says this is a yearly show and each time she's impressed to see the artists do something new.

"I think every year we get more and more excited to see what people are going to incorporate new and how innovative people are going to be with getting even more than just paint or more than just things you would think of when you think of a poodle," she said.

The poodles will be on display through the end of the month. You can get a chance to paint you own poodle at one of the centers art classes in March.