'Pio Nono, that right there is a dangerous spot': Macon Bibb's marks 6th pedestrian death this year

MACON, Ga. — Monday night, Bibb County marked its sixth pedestrian death of the year, and this one's a hit-and-run. The sheriff's office says this happened just after 9 p.m. on Pio Nono Avenue, near Carroll Street.

We spoke to neighbors about the tragedy and the county tells us how they want to improve pedestrian safety.

"Pio Nono, that right there is a dangerous spot,” Vernita Lockett says.

Lockett lives on Pio Nono Avenue, the site of Monday's death. She says she knew the victim, Audrey Mack.

"She was quiet. Kept to herself and her boyfriend,” Lockett says.

She says accidents happen too often.

"This is the second one that has gotten hit and the person kept going. Nobody deserves to just be hit and left alone to expire,” she explains.

Lockett says she doesn't feel safe crossing the roads

"It's not the roads, it's the people driving the roads. They don't respect you at all. You got to try to duck and dodge those cars.”

Macon Bibb Commissioner Elaine Lucas says that Mayor Lester Miller added pedestrian safety to the city budget last year. This year, he'll be asking for five times the amount: $500,000. Lucas tells us what the city plans to do with the money.

"Citizens can see their tax money being used for more sidewalks. I think you're going to see better lighting and updated lighting in those areas,” she says.

Lucas and Bibb County created the Pedestrian Safety Review Board several years ago due to the high number of pedestrian deaths.

"Too often, we have to grieve along with the families that are continuing to lose their loved ones, so our message to citizens is to please use the cross walks,” she says.

Lucas says that the city cannot lower the speed on state highways like Gray Highway, Pio Nono, and Eisenhower Parkway. So, drivers and pedestrians must be aware.

"Until we get people to realize that their car can kill somebody, I think we're gonna have this problem,” she says.