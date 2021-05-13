Pipeline company says gas deliveries have resumed in most markets

The company said it had 'made substantial progress in safely restarting our pipeline system.'

ATLANTA — In an update Thursday morning, the operator of the East Coast pipeline that had to be shut down after a ransomware attack, setting off a run on gasoline that emptied supplies in major cities across the Southeast, said deliveries of fuel had resumed.

Colonial Pipeline, based out of Alpharetta, had said the previous night that operations on the pipeline - which supplies about half the fuel to the East Coast - had begun to resume.

In an updated statement on Thursday morning, the company said it had "made substantial progress in safely restarting our pipeline system and can report that product delivery has commenced in a majority of the markets we service."

A map posted with the release indicated Atlanta was among the markets where service had resumed.

The U.S. Energy Secretary, Jennifer Granholm, said on Twitter that the progress "should mean things will return to normal by the end of the weekend."

Colonial Pipeline reports this morning that the restart of the pipeline went well overnight. This should mean things will return to normal by the end of the weekend. Will keep you posted. — Secretary Jennifer Granholm (@SecGranholm) May 13, 2021

"By mid-day today, we project that each market we service will be receiving product from our system," the Colonial Pipeline statement said. "This would not have been possible without the commitment and dedication of the many Colonial team members across the pipeline who worked safely and tirelessly through the night to get our lines up and running. We are grateful for their dedicated service and professionalism during these extraordinary times."

Experts have said that even with normal operations resuming, it could take days or even weeks to replenish supplies at retail gas stations.