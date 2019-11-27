WILKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — Some families in Toomsboro were served an early Thanksgiving meal Tuesday.

Wilkinson County native and Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree held his annual Thanksgiving giveaway. Dupree wasn't in attendance, but his family fed 100 people. His godmother, Dianne Hunter, says Dupree continues to be a shining light in his community.

"I think it's important for him to do stuff like this for the community because it makes us feel loved. We're very small here in this community and we want have all the love that we can get, and he's giving back and he's giving the love, and he's such a humble guy and good spirit guy, and so I know that he's going to do great things and continue to do great things," said Hunter.

Bud Dupree will feed 100 more people in Macon on Shurling Drive from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. Wednesday, and again at the Grub Shack on Mercer University Drive from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

