Multiple warming shelters open up in Central Georgia ahead of dangerous freeze

Several Counties are preparing for the low temperatures over the next few days, and will have places for residents to stay warm.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Temperatures are set to be in the teens and below freezing this weekend ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Governor Brian Kemp has already declared a state of emergency for the state, and many counties are prepping to shelter people who need warmth.

The arctic blast is set to move into Central Georgia overnight and into Friday morning.

Below is a list by county of accommodations and warming centers for those who need it.

Macon-Bibb County

The United to End Homelessness program will be acting with the Macon Homeless Coalition to meet the needs of residents during the cold.

They say that they have expanded the warming capacity of Brookdale and the Salvation Army, and will have additional beds there.

Both places are in need of supplies though, and donations to both organizations are always welcome.

For a flyer of the resources available, you can visit here.

They have also released a list of numbers to call if you are in need of shelter:

Warming Center Beds

Brookdale Resource Center

3600 Brookdale Ave.

478-292-5123

Salvation Army

1955 Broadway

478-746-8572

Supportive Shelter

Brookdale Resource Center

3600 Brookdale Ave.

478-292-5123

Daybreak

174 Walnut Street

Salvation Army

1955 Broadway

478-746-8572

Macon Rescue Mission

478-741-1769

The organization has also said that due to the cold weather, they are also providing transportation to the community.

MTA will be offering free rides beginning December 22 through December 24 at 4:10 p.m.

Baldwin County

The Baldwin County Commissioners have declared a state of Emergency for that area, and have announced that Freedom Church will be open to those who are in need of a break from the cold. It is located at 500 Underwood Rd, Milledgeville GA, and will open at 7 a.m.

Manned County Fire Stations will be set up as warming stations if Freedom Church is full.

EMA Director Wayne Johnson in Baldwin County has announced that another church will be open to the public in addition to Freedom Church.

Mt Pleasant Baptist Church, located at 319 Mt. Pleasant Church Rd, will also be open, and will open its doors at 7 p.m.

Peach County

Al Wilson and the Fire Dept. have identified several places and will canvas the community of need. People can also call “911” if necessary or visit the “Peach Discuss Page."

Crisp County

As of right now, they are working out locations, and they advise folks to check their social media pages for updates.