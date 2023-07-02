Plane crashes near Jacksonville International Airport, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A small plane crashed Sunday morning at the Jacksonville International Airport with three people on board, according to JIA officials.
The three people on board - a flight instructor and two students, were not injured in the crash.
JIA says a Cessna 172 plane took off from the runaway but was forced to land on a road. The crash happened on 14000 Pecan Rd. and was not in the area of where the main passenger terminal is at the airport, but rather near the executive and private FBOs.
Officials say it is unknown what caused the crash.