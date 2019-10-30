DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person was killed and another is unaccounted for after a small plane crashed into a building near I-85 and Clairmont Road in DeKalb County on Wednesday morning, officials confirmed.

The aircraft crashed into a townhome building on Peachwood Circle shortly after 10 a.m., according to the FAA. The FAA said it happened after departure from Runway 21 at the DeKalb-Peachtree Airport around 10:30 a.m.

Officials told 11Alive's Deb Tuff that the second passenger is unaccounted for and they are unsure if that person is in the plane or on the plane, according to Captain Dion Bentley, PIO of DeKalb County Fire. Bentley said the biggest challenge was getting on the scene, again, and making sure the building was safe to enter. He also said there wasn't any sign of a heavy fire.

"The damage to the townhome was moderate, a lot of bricks fell...but it’s a small plane, it’s hard to explain, the damage is significant - but you would think a lot of fire, nothing like that," Bentley said.

The townhome has five two-story townhomes, but only one was damaged when the plane struck the top of it. Luckily, no one was home.

The plane is a Piper PA-28, FAA said. According to FlightAware.com, the tail number for the plane is N56258.

Meteorologist Chris Holcomb said there weren't any strong winds, no heavy rain or storms, but it was misty with a little fog at a visibility of about six miles at PDK. Holcomb also said the ceiling was 400 feet, which means visibility above that ceiling would be lower. Also, all airport sites in our area were on IFR and LIFR rules. That means “instrument flight rules” and “low instrument flight rules.” That means pilots need to depend on instruments for flights rather than “visual flight rules” when visibility is better. LIFR usually applies with ceilings below 500 ft.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is on the scene and investigating the accident, according to DeKalb County Communications. Bentley said NTSB is handling the recovery process.

