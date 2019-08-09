PERRY, Ga. — One lucky Central Georgia teen will get the chance to get their pilot's license expense free, thanks to Perry Air LLC.

Students of Perry Air LLC hosted a plane wash Saturday to raise money for a scholarship.

They washed air crafts and cars too, from 8 in the morning until 5 that afternoon. It was $20 to wash a car and $50 for an airplane.

RELATED: Perry Air flight school to host plane and car wash fundraiser event

Their goal was to raise $8,000, which is enough to give one student a full scholarship to earn their private pilot's license.

Courtney Anderson, who spearheaded the project and struggled herself with paying for her license, knows what an impact the scholarship could have.

"I know plenty of kids that want to fly. They want to fly for the military, they want to fly for airlines, and they can't get their private pilot's license, because they just don't have the money to afford it. So what we're trying to do is ease that stress," Anderson said.

RELATED: Middle Georgia State Sky Camp encourages the next generation of pilots

Once they've raised enough for that scholarship, Anderson says she'll send out applications to Bibb, Houston, and Peach County Schools and accept one student for the scholarship.

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.