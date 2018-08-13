The Bibb County Planning and Zoning Commission postponed voting on plans for a new supermarket on the corner of Thomaston and Tucker Roads during their hearing Monday afternoon.

Project developer JWA Ventures could not disclose the name of the retailer because of a non-disclosure agreement, but they said it was a "high-end" grocer.

JWA Ventures also oversaw work on the Shoppes at River Crossing on Riverside Drive.

The commission's main concern was traffic and the locations of entry and exit points for customers as well as delivery trucks.

Plans show one truck access point sitting across from a resident's home on Tucker Road.

Customers are allowed to use that entrance, but there will also be another entrance on Tucker Road as well as one Thomaston Road.

JWA Ventures said the store would only be making truck deliveries during normal store hours (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.) and those hours are negotiable.

Commissioner Jeane Easom said the location is a concern to her. She said west Macon had a declining mall, and wanted to know JWA Ventures' thought process in picking the location.

JWA Ventures said the location rose to the top of their list because of the traffic flow.

Commissioner Kamal Azar suggested JWA Ventures sit down with the county engineer as well as the Georgia Department of Transportation to figure out a better solution for traffic.

Lizella resident Allen Shackelford said the new supermarket would be "very welcomed" and make "many people happy."

Alan Thiese, who lives on Weatherby Drive, said he wanted the commission to think about what was best for the community.

Thiese said with several schools in the area, traffic could get messy.

He proposed his own solution of having an access point on Knight Road.

The next Planning and Zoning meeting will take place August 27 where they will discuss the plans again.

