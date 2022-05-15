Nonprofit builds playground for Snellville 5-year-old battling cancer

The 5-year-old is currently fighting Medulloblastoma.

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — A nonprofit is surprising children, who are battling cancer, with playground sets in their backyards.

According to a release, Roc Solid Foundation has kicked off its 'Play Defeats Cancer Tour.' One of the team's stops was in Snellville, Georgia, on Sunday, where the nonprofit put together a playground set for a 5-year-old fighting Medulloblastoma.

"When children are diagnosed with cancer, one of the first things taken away is the opportunity to play as they often cannot play in public places or with friends. Backyard playsets provide kids with safe, germ-free places to play, but also an escape from doctor appointments and the harsh reality of fighting cancer," a release stated.

Unfortunately, the 5-year-old was unable to attend the playground reveal due to treatment needs, according to a release.

You can see the team working together alongside family members to build the playground set below.