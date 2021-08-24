Three Central Georgia school districts comment on virtual learning options.

MACON, Ga. — As COVID-19 cases spike among school-age kids, more parents are worrying about their kids at school.

We took one mom's concerns to the Bibb County superintendent.

Shazaria Williams of Macon is a mom of five.

"Three of my kids go to Northeast. Two of my youngest, my twins, go to Burns," Williams said.

One of her daughters caught COVID-19 at school last week.

After they quarantine, all of her kids are supposed to return to school.

Williams doesn't think that's a good idea.

"It's like I am playing Russian Roulette with my kid's life, because you can catch it more than one or two times," Williams said.

Williams wants her children to have the option to learn online at home.

"It really makes no sense -- once they catch it and you've got to send your kid back to get re-exposed to it, it's better to send them back virtual," Williams said.

According to Bibb County Schools' website, 322 people have tested positive at their schools.

Right now, Superintendent Curtis Jones says the district doesn't allow parents to choose individual virtual learning.

Jones said, "I checked again today and I don't have any staff available to push to virtual learning."

However, they may temporarily switch to virtual for a classroom or grade level at an individual school.

"Parents should know, we look to see if two or three students in a class that are positive at about the same period of time; and then we analyze it to see if it's spreading. That's when we may consider going virtual," Jones said.

Williams added, "I mean, school hasn't even been open a whole month yet, and they got so many cases popping back to back. I get the point, a lot of people don't want to send their kids back to virtual. I didn't at first. I was so happy when school came in and they got to go back in, but now, my daughter has been affected."

The board's next meeting is September 16th.

Houston County Schools say they have no plans to shift to virtual, but digital class is available for students who are quarantined or isolated for COVID-19.

Baldwin County Schools said parents had up until August 10th to choose virtual or in person learning.

They hired staff for their online academy based on the number of students who signed up.