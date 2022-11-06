The Pleasant Hill community celebrates Juneteenth

The community came out to the Mattie Hubbard Jones Playground.

MACON, Ga. — Juneteenth is coming up and here in Central Georgia, folks are already kicking off the holiday celebrations.

The Pleasant Hill neighborhood held their 16th annual reunion on Saturday, serving as a starting mark for Juneteenth in Macon-Bibb.

Folks grilled, celebrated and even registered to vote.

Pleasant Hill Reunion Committee member Antonio Williams and he says the event is about creating memories.

"We want people to come out and enjoy themselves, fellowship, reconnect. Relive there childhood memories. And you see the younger generation, the goal is to establish new memories," he said.

Juneteenth was made a federal holiday last year.