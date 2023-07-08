'You can get all messed up': Macon residents frustrated with I-16/I-75 bridge construction on Riverside Drive

Here's why some say it's dangerous to drive on.

MACON, Ga. — Annie Smart's lived in a Pleasant Hill Historic District neighborhood for 53 years.

It's where she's raised her children, and spends time with her grandchildren. Lately, she's been frustrated with how unsafe it feels a quick drive up the road.

"Riverside- if you don't know where you're going you can get all messed up," Smart said.

She said she's seen people not paying attention to the construction signs and going into the wrong or closed lane on the Riverside Drive bridge.

"I've seen people almost you know, run into each other. Like, a head on because it's gotten so narrow," Smart said.

The two lanes going down Riverside Drive turn into one lane where the construction starts. Georgia Department of Transportation District Communications Officer Gina Snider said it's not a risk to the people.

"Nothing is dangerous to travel on or we would have it closed," Snider said.

The construction on Riverside Drive is part of a bigger interchange expansion megaproject at Interstates 75 and 16. According to the Department of Transportation's website, it's a $500 million dollar project.

There are six phases to the project, and the project as a whole should be completed by 2030, Snider said. She said the Riverside Drive bridge should be done by fall or winter 2023.

The bridge was previously on track to be completed by the summer 2023, according to the Center for Collaborative Journalism.

Smart said she's driven on the bridge many times and hasn't seen anybody working on it. It's been about three and a half years since the bridge began construction.

"I haven't seen anybody out there lately," Smart said. "Nobody's working, it just seems like they stopped."

Crews were working on the bridge when 13WMAZ drove by today. Snider said sometimes nobody is working there for a reason.

"People are working. They may not be working everyday on that specific part but they are working," Snider said. "They may be waiting for something to dry or waiting for a certain part to come in."

She also said she understands why people may be frustrated who drive over the bridge daily.

"Here at G-DOT, we really wanna thank the public for their patience and their understanding regarding this mega-project. But I think at the end you guys will be very, very pleased with the end product," Snider said.