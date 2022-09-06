Pleasant Hill kicking off Juneteenth week with a community reunion

The reunion has been an annual event for almost 20 years. This year the community is coming together in honor of Juneteenth.

This weekend is the start of Juneteenth week, and community leaders in Macon are encouraging their neighborhoods to come together.

Juneteenth is the federal holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Macon community groups plan events throughout next week leading up to the official holiday on June 20th.

On Saturday, June 11th, you can find tents, music, and potluck foods at the Mattie Hubbard Jones Park on 1st Avenue.

This year marks the 16th annual year of the Pleasant Hill reunion, a vision of the late Amir Hassan who was a community leader.



"We are fighting to save our youth," says Antonio Williams, an organizer of the event.

He wants the neighborhood to support one another as family, and states that "We are fighting to save the fabric of these communities that our ancestors worked so hard to establish, and these events are a constant reminder."