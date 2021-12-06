Pleasant Hill Neighborhood kicks off Juneteenth celebrations with reunion

This is just the start of a week full of events to celebrate the holiday.

MACON, Ga. — Barbeque, basketball and fun! It was all for the Annual Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Reunion.

It kicked off at noon and ended at 5 p.m. at Mattie Hubbard Jones Playground.

Organizer Antonio Williams says this is the 15th annual event.

They kick off the event on the week of Juneteenth every year. He says they hold this event to remind people of this neighborhood's rich history and legacy.

"We have a rich history in Pleasant Hill. We have historical figures that are products of Pleasant Hill. We want to make sure the legacy and the community they set out to build so Black people people can have a place to reside, to seek medical attention, to be educated," he said.

This is just one of many Juneteenth events happening in Macon.