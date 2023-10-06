17th annual Pleasant Hill Reunion held at Mattie Hubbard Jones park

The Juneteenth event featured a Freedom 5K run/walk for health & peace, a historic bike tour, and a Linwood history walk.

MACON, Ga. — Folks gathered for the 17th annual Pleasant Hill Neighborhood Reunion on Saturday at Mattie Hubbard Jones Park.

The Juneteenth event featured a Freedom 5K run/walk for health & peace, a historic bike tour, and a Linwood history walk.

It was sponsored by Atrium Health, and there were plenty events happening for all members of the family.

There was face painting, a DJ for live music, and the 'Orleans on Wheels' food truck that provided New Orleans themed dishes.

Some people even brought their own grills!