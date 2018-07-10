We stay fairly chilly for Friday afternoon with highs in the 50s, but the 60s return for the weekend. Today will start a long stretch of dry weather.

Friday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday Night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Saturday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

Sunday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

Monday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

Monday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Tuesday... Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday Night...Clear. Lows in the low 40s.

Wednesday... Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 60s.

Wednesday Night...Clear. Lows near 40.

Thursday...(Thanksgiving Day) Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Thursday Night...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

