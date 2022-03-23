'Don't knock it until you try it': Pole dance studio opens on Macon's Pio Nono Avenue

"It’s more than what people think of it as. Just get out of your head and try it,” says owner Lanise Floyd.

MACON, Ga. — There's a hot new way to work up a sweat in Macon...

On April 9, Closet Freaks Studio on Pio Nono Avenue is opening its doors to anybody who loves to dance, wants to get fit, and wants a confidence boost.

Lanise Floyd is the owner and says the studio offers more than just pole dancing classes. They also offer twerk, burlesque, heels and bungee fitness classes.

"You actually get the full-body workout," said Floyd.

And it's not just for women either.

"Men, women, big, small, short, tall, it doesn't matter," she said.

If you're worried about your skill level, Floyd says it's something you'll catch onto quick.

"It's super easy and it's not as hard as some people think it is," she said.

Floyd says she opened the business because she likes to make people feel good about their body.

"It's something very, very positive," she said. "It's more than what people think it is."

Floyd says that dancing for fitness shouldn't be seen as a negative thing and she sees all kinds of people try it out.

"Doing stuff they didn't really know that they could do, and hopefully that gives them the strength and the courage to go out in the real world and conquer other things," she said.

Not only will you get stronger, but it's a building block for your fitness journey.