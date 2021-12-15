Police arrest 17-year-old in fatal Macon Mall shooting

Ken’ya Quintae Carter was arrested Wednesday morning, just a day after 19-year-old Kowasis Moore, Quentavious' brother, was arrested

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the August 1 fatal shooting of 17-year-old Quentavious Moore.

He's the teen who was shot twice in the chest at the Macon Mall food court. It was reported to deputies that it started when two men got into an argument. The argument turned into a fight, and ended with one of the men shooting the other.

Moore was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigators had warrants issued for Ken’ya Quintae Carter’s arrest, and took him into custody Wednesday morning.

Carter was transported to the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center for the charges of murder-felony and armed robbery.

19-year-old Kowasis Moore, Quentavious' brother, was arrested Tuesday after an investigation involving the sheriff's office and District Attorney Anita Howard.

The release says they determined Quentavious Moore’s death was a murder. The people involved were reported to be fighting as they were trying to retrieve a stolen gun.

Moore was taken to the Bibb County jail and is charged with murder and armed robbery. He's being held without bond.

Carter also has several charges that are unrelated to this investigation, two counts of theft by receiving stolen property-felony, marijuana possession-less than an ounce, four counts of possession of firearm during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, and five counts of aggravated assault.