DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A little girl is now in the care of police as they attempt to answer two important questions - who is she and why was left in Douglasville?

Police said the child was "dropped off" Friday morning by a black woman who appeared to be in her mid-20s. Police said the woman had braided hair and was wearing a pink shirt.

Police have also released two photos of the girl they are trying to identify. She's seen wearing a blue shirt that reads "SHINE LIKE A STAR." They think she's between 2 and 3 years old.

Authorities urge anyone with information in the case to call Detective Victoria Bender at 404-904-4319 or 770-920-3010. Tips can also be submitted here.

