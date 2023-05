The Georgia State Patrol was called in to investigate.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Davisboro police officer sustained injuries after crashing a police car into a log truck on Monday according to Washington County Sheriff Joel Cochran.

Cochran says it happened on Highway 24 East and Highway 231 in Davisboro.

The police vehicle failed to yield the right of way to the log truck, Cochran said.