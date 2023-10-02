Police chase ends with SUV crashing into power pole in DeKalb, 4 in custody: GSP

Here's what we know.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A police chase ended with an SUV crashing into a power pole in DeKalb County Friday evening.

11Alive Skytracker flew over Rockbridge Road and N. Deshon Road. Video shows a white SUV hit an electric pole near the QT gas station – down the road from the McDonald's. The SUV was surrounded by several police cars and fire trucks.

The chase began when troopers located the SUV, which was suspected in multiple thefts – leaving Stone Crest Mall, according to Georgia State Patrol.

Troopers said they conducted a traffic stop on Klondike Road and Mall Parkway in DeKalb County. Authorities identified four people in the SUV, who were involved in the alleged thefts. GSP said troopers asked them to get out of the car. While troopers were placing handcuffs on them, GSP said the driver ran to the SUV's door and took off.

The chase ended when the driver crashed into another car and then hit a power pole at Rock Bridge Road and Deshon Road, which is around a 13-minute drive from the location of the traffic stop.

GSP said troopers took the driver into custody without further incident. Three other people were arrested when troopers were conducting the original traffic stop. GSP said its investigation remains ongoing.

