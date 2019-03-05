DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A little girl "dropped off" in Douglasville has been identified and reunited with her family, police said.

Douglasville Police said the child, who appeared to be 2 or 3 years old, was dropped off Friday morning by a black woman who appeared to be in her mid-20s.

Police initially did not have any information on the child, so they released two photos.

Within minutes, thousands of people shared the photos on the 11Alive: Where Atlanta Speaks Facebook page.

Police then posted, "We have identified the young girl because of Facebook shares and investigators are working to determine the circumstances behind her being dropped off. Her well-being is now our top priority. Thank you for everyone’s help!"

Authorities tell 11Alive the little girl has been reunited with her father.

