DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A little girl "dropped off" at the wrong daycare in Douglasville has been identified and reunited with her family, police said.

Douglasville Police said the child, who appeared to be 2 or 3 years old, was dropped off Friday morning by a black woman who appeared to be in her mid-20s. They later elaborated that the child was left at daycare - but apparently not the one she was supposed to be at.

"Within a few minutes, the staff realized that she didn't belong there, she was not enrolled there," Douglasville Police Major J.R. Davidson said. "They contacted us, which is when we began to try and identify the child's parents."

Police initially did not have any information on the child, so they released two photos.

Within minutes, thousands of people shared the photos on the 11Alive: Where Atlanta Speaks Facebook page.

"Within an hour, we were contacted by a family member of the girl and we were able to identify her parents and her name," Davidson said.

He said that investigators are still investigating family members to understand exactly what happened. But he said that the child has been reunited with her parents.

"The child is very healthy, has not been mistreated in any way and was very happy to see her father when we released her to him," Davidson said.

He added that it's still not clear if there will be charges but said that "it's not leading that way right now."

Missing in Georgia stories: Have you seen them?

He was struck and killed while walking. We don't know his name.

His body was found in a church cemetery. Do you know him?

Georgia model disappears, body found with organs missing

Meet Jane: New artwork could identify this Jane Doe

This child was found inside of a TV cabinet 29 years ago