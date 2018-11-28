A Crawford County High School student arrested yesterday for bringing a gun to school says it was a mistake.

Roberta Police Chief Ty Matthews identified the student as 18-year-old Terry Knolton.

Matthews also said it was Knolton’s grandmother who realized the gun was missing from the home and notified police.

Authorities searched the school and found the hidden loaded .25-caliber pistol, but wouldn't say where exactly it was hidden.

Matthews says Knolton was cooperative with police and because it happened so fast, the school was not placed on lockdown.

He told police that he runs into wild dogs on his way to school and they chase him, so he had the gun to protect himself. He also said he forgot the gun was in his backpack and he got scared someone would find it, so he hid it.

Chief Matthews says the reason for having the gun does not negate the fact he brought it to school, but police determined he didn’t bring it out of malice.

Knolton faces a misdemeanor charge of having a gun on government property.

The investigation is ongoing.

© 2018 WMAZ