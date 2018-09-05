A Warner Robins gas station and convenience store is closed after a driver crashed into it Wednesday morning.

According to Jennifer Parson with Warner Robins Police, a drunk driver crashed into the Happy Food Gas and Convenience Store at Highway 96 and Moody Road.

It’s currently closed and roped off to the public until the building is repaired.

One of the owners, Shayan Patel, says they’ve been open for nearly 14 years and have never seen anything like it.

Patel says when he arrived at his business just before 3 a.m., he saw a car parked halfway through his wall.

Thankfully, no one was inside the store when the crash happened.

Parson says the driver was taken into custody and charged with DUI.

For now, Happy Food is closed and Patel says it could be a few days to a few weeks until they’re back in business.

