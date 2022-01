The condition of the man is unknown at this time.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the foot late Tuesday night in Milledgeville.

According to the Milledgeville Police Department, deputies responded to 1145 West Montgomery Street around midnight after shots were fired in the area.

A man was found with a single gunshot wound to the right foot. He was transported to Atrium Health Navicent Baldwin for treatment.