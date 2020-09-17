Police believe the body is 33-year-old Latorra Michelle Tillman, who was reported missing by the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office on September 9.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Police in Milledgeville are investigating after a body believed to be a missing woman was found Wednesday evening.

According to a news release from the Milledgeville Police Department, officers got a call about a woman's dead body being found in a heavily-wooded area near the 300 block of Doles Boulevard.

The release says police believe the body is 33-year-old Latorra Michelle Tillman, who was reported missing by the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office on September 9. Milledgeville police say they are waiting for confirmation from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Crime Lab.

The cause of death is unknown at this time but investigators are treating the case as a homicide.