Police investigating bomb threat at Fort Valley State University

Campus operations are suspended for the day.

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — This is a developing story.

A bomb threat at Fort Valley State University has brought the campus to a halt Tuesday morning.

Right now it's too early to tell if this threat is tied to a series of threats at Historic Black Colleges across the country.

Here's what we know...

Around 6:15 a.m., Fort Valley State University posted the following statement to twitter:

"Fort Valley State University has received notice of a bomb threat. Law enforcement is investigating. Campus is currently on lockdown. Residential students remain in dorms. Non-residential students and staff should not report to campus until further notice. Campus operations are suspended for the day."

With other threats at HBCU's no devices were found.

We're continuing to follow this developing story and will let you know as we get more information.