Police looking for man who robbed Macon Burger King wearing skull mask

It happened around 10 p.m. Monday.

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who robbed a Burger King Monday night.

According to a release, the commercial armed robbery happened just before 10 p.m. at 3025 Pio Nono Avenue.

A man went into the restaurant with a gun and demanded the employees to give him money from the register.

He took an undisclosed amount of money and ran from the store in an unknown direction.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie, black jeans, black shoes and a skull mask covering his face.