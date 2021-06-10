Byron Police looking for person who drove on sidewalk, hit 65-year-old man

There is no information on the condition of the man who was hit at this time.

BYRON, Ga. — Police are looking for the person who drove a car on the sidewalk and hit a senior in Byron on Monday.

According to a Facebook post from the Byron Police Department, someone driving a black Nissan Altima hit a 65-year-old man around 8:30 p.m.

Police say it then drove off the road and onto the sidewalk in the 100 block of Carrington Lane in the Carrington subdivision. That’s when it hit a brick mailbox.

There was “significant damage” to the front of the car. The crash knocked off the driver’s side mirror and hubcap.

The driver then left the scene and was last seen in the area near White Road.

