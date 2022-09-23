Officials: Lufkin girl arrested for plot to kill her father, run away to Georgia

The sheriff's office said the girls then planned for Weatherford girl to drive to Lufkin, pick up other girl up and run away together to Georgia.

PARKER COUNTY, Texas — A Lufkin girl has been charged with criminal conspiracy after officials in North Texas say she plotted to kill her father as a part of a plan with a Parker County girl, in which they would later run away together to Georgia.

In Parker County, sheriff's office investigators were called to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to find a 12-year-old girl lying in the street with what looked like a gunshot to the head, Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said.

Deputies then found her 38-year-old father inside the family’s residence with a gunshot wound to his abdomen, the sheriff's office reported. Both are currently hospitalized.

Investigators believe that the girl shot her father, left the home and then shot herself. Deputies found a handgun lying underneath the girl, the sheriff's office said.

Through further investigation, deputies learned the Parker County girl had planned to "murder her family and pets" and she was in contact with a Lufkin girl, who had planned to kill her father but didn't go through with it, according to the sheriff's office statement.

The sheriff's office said the girls then planned for Weatherford girl to drive to Lufkin, pick up other girl up and run away together to Georgia.

The Lufkin girl has been charged with criminal conspiracy in connection with the alleged murder plot, according to PCSO.

PCSO is not releasing the names of the juveniles or the adults to protect their identities. Authier said the case is under active investigation. The Lufkin Police is also investigating the incident.