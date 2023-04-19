Police: Missing Perry woman found safe

Captain Heath Dykes said she apparently fell into a drainage ditch in her neighbor's backyard.

PERRY, Georgia — A missing 76-year-old woman has been found and is apparently well, according to the Perry Police Department.

13WMAZ reporter Megan Western said she saw Gloria Giles placed into an ambulance near the Woodlands Subdivision, where she lives.

He says she has no serious injuries apart from scrapes, bruises and possible insect bites.