Police release photo of suspect's truck in connection to hit-and-run that killed 9-year-old

Atlanta Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a red pickup truck in connection with a hit-and-run, which killed a 9-year-old.

Investigators with APD's Accident Investigations Unit said they're looking for a 2011 Red Toyota Tundra with the Georgia license plate: RMY7151, pictured below. They believe a man, with a beard and gold teeth, was driving the truck. Investigators also said the truck has no visible damage.

Investigators with the Accident Investigations Unit are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a possible suspect... Posted by Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta on Thursday, January 19, 2023

Jamal Dean was hit and killed outside the Rosel Fann Recreation Center off Cleveland Avenue Tuesday around 6:40 p.m.

Councilmember Antonio Lewis, who serves the district where it happened, said there was a registration event for a youth parks and recreation basketball league that was taking place at the time of the accident.

Lewis said the suspect drove around several cars before he hit Jamal and then drove off. The child was rushed to Grady Hospital, where he later died.

Jamal's family is heartbroken that his life was taken too soon. His father, Christopher Dean, said they had just celebrated Jamal's birthday in October.

"He was my baby. I am so devastated," he said.