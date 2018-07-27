ATLANTA – A one-year-old child is safe thanks to the quick response of Atlanta police.

On Wednesday, a woman called police after she locked her one-year-old granddaughter in her vehicle in the 1700 block of Howell Mill Road NW.

Officers arrived at the scene in less than three minutes and met the woman who said she placed her granddaughter into her car while loading groceries.

The woman told police she started to load groceries into the car and when she finished she closed the door. Police said that’s when she noticed her doors were locked and her keys had fallen into the vehicle while she was loading the groceries.

She then called 911.

Police said they were able to get into the vehicle by breaking the window opposite the child to get her out.

Atlanta Fire Rescue arrived on scene to give the child medical attention. She was alert, conscious and breathing, police said.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers have responded to 73 calls involving children, babies or animals locked in cars since Jan. 1, 2017.

