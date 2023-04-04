Police say a woman reported she had been robbed. She said a man approached her at a nearby bus stop and demanded her bag.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is in custody following a robbery in Downtown Jacksonville where the suspect reportedly threatened the victim with a Bible.

At approximately 3:26 p.m., an officer was flagged down in the area Broad Street and Monroe Street.

Police say a woman reported she had been robbed. She said a man approached her at a nearby bus stop and demanded her bag. The woman says he threatened to hit her in the head with a big, blue Bible.

He then snatched her bag and fled on foot, the woman says.

Police say they located the suspect within a block of where the robbery occurred and took him into custody.

Robbery detectives assisted patrol in the investigation and the suspect was arrested.