Most people get around in a car, a bus, or even a bike, but you may have seen a new set of wheels cruising the streets called a Slingshot.

Last week, the Perry Police Department posted on Facebook about the vehicle's gaining popularity and warned drivers to make sure they follow proper safety guidelines.

"It's a lot more popular, I actually have five more friends who have it and we have clubs now for Polaris'," said Slingshot owner David Smith.

Smith says it cost him $27,000, but they can range anywhere from $20,000 to $30,000 dollars depending on how you customize it.

"Everybody loves them. When I get in it, everybody love the way it looks, and the way it feels because you've got the wind blowing through your hair. I don't have much, but it does work for those that have hair," said Smith.

He says he bought his for his fiance.

"We ride ride it together a lot -- that's one of the beauties of it versus a motorcycle, where you are sitting front and back. [On a Slingshot], you are sitting side-by-side and you can talk to each other," said Smith.

According to Georgia Department of Public Safety guidelines, Slingshots are classified as motorcycles, but drivers can operate them with a regular Class C license instead of a Class M license.

Smith says he thinks it's safer than a regular motorcycle.

"If she was to fall off or skin herself up on a motorcycle, you won't have that problem here," said Smith.

He says the Slingshot also costs a lot to maintain, but it's worth the smooth ride.

The Perry Police Department also wants to remind motorists that you should wear a helmet while riding in a Slingshot and follow the other uniform "rules of the road."

