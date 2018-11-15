Warner Robins Police have released more information on the Tuesday killing of 29-year-old Natasha Reyes.

Detectives believe Reyes and her alleged killer, 38-year-old Rodney Wayne Helms, knew each other prior to her fatal shooting.

They say evidence suggests that Helms was brought to her home by a friend, and the three of them spent time together at the home beforehand.

They also believe the motive for the shooting was armed robbery, and that Helms was trying to rob Reyes.

Officers were then called around 7:40 p.m. to her Maplewood Drive home and found her dead inside with multiple gunshots wounds.

They found Helms shortly after at the EZ Food Mart on Feagin Mill Road, where he was arrested and charged with murder.

Helms’ booking photo shows a black eye and swollen face. Body camera footage shows that Helms had those injuries prior to his arrest and contact with officers.

Detectives are trying to figure out how Helms was injured before his arrest as well.

Anyone with information on the case can call WRPD at 478-302-5380.

