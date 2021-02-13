Liquindella Clark allegedly threatened a student who had gotten into an argument with her child.

BARTOW, Fla. — A Polk County teacher got into a fight with a group of students after a basketball game and ended up hitting two of them in the head, police said.

Liquindella Clark was arrested and charged with child abuse, according to a Bartow Police Department news release. She is a math teacher at Bartow Middle School, the district said.

Upon return to work Tuesday, Clark will be placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation, it added.

Police say a group of students got into an argument Friday night at a Bartow High School basketball game. The students went to a McDonald's afterward, which was where Clark reportedly approached one of the teens who had been arguing with her child.

She "aggressively" threatened the teen and was removed from the lobby, the department said. When the group of students left the restaurant, Clark got into a fight and hit one of the teens in the face and removed her wig, police said. Another student was hit in the head, they added.

Officers responded and arrested Clark.