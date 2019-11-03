The sounds and sights of spring now surround us, a sign that warmer weather is on the horizon, but also, pollen.

At the Allergy and Asthma Clinic of Macon, Dr. David Plaxico sets up for his weekly pollen count.

As of last week the tree pollen count is high, as is the traffic in Graves Pharmacy.

RELATED: Verify: Is the rain good for people with pollen allergies?

"All of the pine trees are just getting ready to break loose with all the pollen, and we have been seeing people come in for several weeks asking for allergy medications," Pharmacist David Graves said.

But for those of you who have had enough with the itchy and watery eyes, there is some hope.

According to the Climate Prediction Center, below average temperatures are heading our way in the coming days, but with the cold and the rain subsiding, the pollen comes with consequences.

RELATED: How pollen damages your paint

"The trees will play catch-up because they have a certain time they have to put the pollen out or they're done, so if they cant get it this week, they will catch up next week," Plaxico said.

The pollen will then paint everything yellow and put allergy medications to the test.

"Nowadays before I go out and cut the grass, before I do any yard work, I take a non-sedating antihistamine. I've even gotten the Flonase nasal spray," Graves said.

For a look at the weekly pollen count, head to the Allergy and Asthma Clinic of Macon's Facebook page.