Suspect in ex-girlfriend's murder allegedly takes own life after wreck in Atlanta

Police and Georgia State Patrol Troopers shut down the corner of Ponce de Leon Avenue and Monroe Drive/Boulevard where the suspect wrecked on Sunday afternoon.

ATLANTA — A reported shooting in Atlanta's Old Fourth Ward has shut down at least one road as authorities investigate.

Atlanta Police Officer C.J. Johnson said that law enforcement was in the area of Monroe Drive and Ponce De Leon Avenue due to a person shot.

And while Atlanta Police deferred to the Georgia State Patrol, it was a department from a town far south of Atlanta that later provided details in the incident. Thomaston Police shared on social media that the person involved in the Atlanta incident, identified as 42-year-old John Bussey, was a suspect in the murder of his ex-girlfriend, 32-year-old Rosanna Smith which happened around 3 p.m.

According to the Thomaston Police Department, the man had killed his girlfriend - the mother of his infant child - after initially arriving to return a vehicle. Police said that he killed Smith after a dispute and then escaped in her Ford Edge. After the shooting, police issued an alert for Bussey and the vehicle, with additional information that he may be in the Atlanta area.

The Georgia State Patrol later spotted him around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Ponce de Leon Avenue and attempted a traffic stop. However, according to Thomaston Police, he attempted to get away, ultimately wrecking his vehicle at the intersection of Ponce de Leon and Boulevard/Monroe Drive.

The department reports he was found dead in the vehicle immediately after the wreck with what they believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.