WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — You could soon be enjoying brunch on the lake at a new Warner Robins restaurant come late fall.

Owner Joe Wilburn says he plans to open Pond, a restaurant overlooking Leisure Lake on Moody Road, in November.

Wilburn says he's working with four chefs to "focus on delicious" and bring classic American breakfast dishes to the table like omelets, Eggs Benedict, pancakes, and fresh fruit.

As far as location, they've been working on completely renovating an old building on Moody Road since December 2018.

"It's been a much larger effort than what we initially anticipated, but we're trying to do the right thing for the community, and bring some interesting things to the community when it comes to restaurant experience," Wilburn said.

He says this is his first time opening a restaurant and his first time taking on such a large construction project.

"It's been a long-term dream of mine to be in the restaurant business, and I saw a great opportunity here in Warner Robins, because it's a great location," Wilburn said.

He says he fell in love with the Warner Robins community when he and his wife moved back in 2007 so he could work at Robins Air Force Base.

"We appreciate all it's done for our family, and all the community does for folks in the military," Wilburn said.

He says he's seen the community grow over the years, and he wants to bring another small business to it.

"Our initial aim is to provide a great service to the community, a great place for people to work, and a great location for people to go out and have a good time and create memories," Wilburn said.

Pond is located at 2407 Moody Road in Warner Robins.

You can find out more about Pond through Facebook and their website. Wilburn says they're still looking for lots of servers, hosts, and dish washers; click here to apply.

