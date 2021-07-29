Pop-up library plans Friday stop at Macon children's hospital

Children can check out books, sign up for library cards, and learn about upcoming events

MACON, Georgia — Some children at Macon's children's hospital will get a special treat on Friday.

Atrium Health Navicent and Middle Georgia Library Traveling Branch, also known as the Library Without Walls, will team up to provide a pop-up library at the Atrium Health Navicent Beverly Knight Olsen Children's Hospital.

There will be a bookmobile for kids to check out some good reads, sign up for library cards, and find out what's happening at their local library.

Emma Johnston with Library Without Walls says being able to reach out to kids and families is the best part of her job.

"These families don't always have time to make it the library, the actual building, [so] we kind of bring it to them," Johnston said. "It's the best part of my job definitely, and I'll bring coloring sheets and things too and stickers, I always have stickers, all the time."

The event happens from 2-4 p.m. on Friday, and they'll return to children's hospital on the last Friday of every month. Everybody is welcome to come.