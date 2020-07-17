Pop-up shop events aim to help Warner Robins businesses

The events will be the first and third Saturday of the month near Commercial Circle

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — People in Warner Robins will be able to shop from local businesses and vendors at pop-up events on the first and third Saturday of each month.

Anthony Clark wanted to help businesses in the Commercial Circle area and others who were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He started the group "The Shops of Downtown Warner Robins" on Facebook and hopes to bring more foot traffic to that stretch of businesses off of Watson Boulevard.

Part of his plan includes pop-up shop events where local businesses and entrepreneurs can come to show off their products, but Clark says he hopes the pop up shops are just the start.

"Bring in entertainment, bring in foot traffic to the downtown area," he says. "From dog shows to painting classes, to yoga retreats, anything, just bring it downtown."

One of the first pop-up shop events will be July 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. off Watson Boulevard.

Clark says anyone interested in becoming a vendor for future events can reach out through Facebook for more details.